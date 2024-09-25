K-State Sophomore Quarterback Avery Johnson Eager To Show He Has Learned From Mistakes
In his first season as starting quarterback for Kansas State, sophomore Avery Johnson is learning valuable lessons that will serve him and the Wildcats well in the future.
And for the No. 23 Wildcats, that future arrives 11 a.m. Saturday when they on No. 20 Oklahoma State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Both teams are coming off losses.
“We got some things to work on and improve on so we can go out and get a win against Oklahoma State,” Johnson said.
“It is always great to match up against another talented team. And it is another conference game. I’m looking forward to see what kind of game plan we put together for Oklahoma State. They got the best of us last year. We want to come out and win the game this week.”
A year ago, K-State lost 29-21 in Stillwater, Okla. The Wildcats have lost four of the last five games against Oklahoma State.
In order to reverse that trend, K-State can’t allow what happened a week ago at BYU to happen again.
For most of the first half, K-State controlled the game, but was clinging to a slim 6-0 lead with under 5 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
“The biggest thing is whenever we do get an opportunity to push the ball down the field and complete some stuff like that for a momentum switch, I got to do better,” Johnson said. I got to lead my guys better.”
Not taking advantage of putting more points on the board hurt the Wildcats late in the first half when a couple of miscues led to quick scores by BYU.
In a blink of an eye, K-State went into halftime trailing 17-6.
“We are up three points with two minutes to go in the half and we have a fumble and I make a bad situation worse and throw an interception and they score again. I come out after half and throw another interception. I felt like I put the defense in a really bad spot. I wasn’t helping them out.
“Ultimately, I got to perform better. There are a lot of people who look to me to make plays. I got continue to do that as the season goes on.”
