K-State Trying To Manage Without Star Ayoka Lee
Last weekend the Kansas State women's basketball team learned things are tougher when playing without star Ayoka Lee.
They also know they have experience when Lee is sidelined.
"We've played without Lee before," K-State basketball coach Jeff Mittie said. "Last year we played without her for eight games. This is not new for us."
The Wildcats had their 14-game winning streak snapped in Saturday's loss to Colorado. Lee remains out indefinitely with a foot injury. The first chance for the rest of the team to bounce back comes Thursday at home against Iowa State.
"We'll just take from it," Mittie said. "We're gonna face a lot of these kinds of games. We've got to have a better flow in that time. Our guard play has gotta be more consistent in that stretch. Defensively, we've got to be able to stick to the game plan."
KLIEMAN ALREADY MAKING RECRUITING ROUNDS
Kansas State is trying to bolster its defensive back with one of the latest scholarship offers.
The Wildcats recently offered a spot to cornerback Elijajuan Houston out of North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas. He also has offers from Michigan State, Texas-San Antonio and Nevada.
Houston made the announcement via social media.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Houston is in the 2027 class, so he has yet to hit the recruiting rankings. His high school team went 16-0 and finished ranked No. 1 in the state last season.
WILDCATS ALSO OFFER RB
On Monday, Davis Penn, a running back out of tradition-rich Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School, announced he received an off from K-State.
Penn is rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports for the Class of 2026. He also has offers from Tulane, Arizona State, Baylor and Wisconsin. He had committed to Baylor but recently reopened the recruiting process.
Last year Penn's season ended early because of injuries. He still averaged 6.8 yards a carry and had 20 touchdowns. He was named Newcome of the Year by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2023 and last year was an honorable mention All-Area selection.
