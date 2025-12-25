MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State football has taken another decisive step toward strengthening its defensive identity in the Big 12.



New Wildcats coach Collin Klein announced the addition of Jeremiah Johnson as the Wildcats’ new defensive backs coach.

He brings in one of the most experienced defensive minds in college football back to the state of Kansas. With 24 years in coaching and 13 seasons as a defensive coordinator, Johnson arrives in Manhattan with a resume built on rapid defensive turnarounds.

Proven Defensive Architect Joins the Wildcats

Johnson comes to Kansas State following a productive stint at Coastal Carolina where he served as defensive coordinator and was recently named interim head coach for the Chanticleers’ Independence Bowl matchup against Louisiana Tech.



Under his direction, Coastal Carolina secured its sixth consecutive bowl appearance.

Meanwhile, he secured a defense ranked No. 16 nationally and No. 2 in the Sun Belt in fourth-down defense at 40%. The unit also finished No. 31 nationally in fumble recoveries with eight.

Individual development stood out as well. Xamarion Gordon ranked No. 2 nationally in fumble recoveries with three and finished fifth in the conference with three interceptions. Myles Woods added three interceptions of his own.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Durham-Campbell emerged as one of the Sun Belt’s most effective pass rushers, ranking seventh in the league in sacks at 0.46 per game.

One of the most eye-catching chapters of Johnson’s career came in 2024 at Louisiana Tech. In just one season, he engineered one of the most dramatic defensive improvements in the country.



The Bulldogs jumped to No. 12 nationally in total defense. That allowed only 308.4 yards per game. That marked a stunning 98-spot improvement from the previous season.

The turnaround extended across the stat sheet. Louisiana Tech finished No. 26 nationally in scoring defense at 21.0 points per game, representing a 91-place jump.



The rushing defense also surged, improving by 88 spots to rank 44th nationally after allowing just 135.5 yards per game.

A Legacy of Excellence at Northern Iowa

Before his recent FBS success, Johnson built a powerhouse defensive reputation during 16 seasons at Northern Iowa.



Serving as defensive coordinator from 2014 through 2021 and again in 2023, his Panther defenses ranked in the national top 10 in statistical categories 29 times. In 2019, Northern Iowa ranked No. 2 nationally in turnovers gained with 34.

Johnson coached 32 All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team selections, five MVFC Defensive Players of the Year, and Buck Buchanan Award winner Karter Schult. His players earned 15 AP FCS All-America honors and seven AFCA All-American selections.

Over a 99-game stretch from 2014 to 2021, Northern Iowa allowed just 19.9 points per game, ranking sixth nationally in the FCS. During that span, the Panthers won four conference titles and made 10 FCS Playoff appearances.

A native of Scandia, Kansas, Johnson earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas and later completed his master’s degree at Loras College.

With Jeremiah Johnson joining the staff for the 2026 season, Kansas State adds far more than a position coach. The Wildcats gain a veteran defensive strategist with a proven record of building disciplined, turnover-driven secondaries.

