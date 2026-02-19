Kansas State Track and Field Breaks Multiple School Records at Tyson Invitational

The Kansas State Wildcats track and field program made a resounding statement this past weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas. How did they do it? The Wildcats descended upon the prestigious Tyson Invitational.

Wildcats Rewrite the Record Books in Fayetteville

In what served as a critical benchmark for the indoor campaign, K-State athletes didn't shy away from showing what they had. The team, together, rewrote the history books by shattering multiple school records. And that's exactly how they solidified marks that rank among the elite in the NCAA.

BREAKING THEIR OWN RECORDS😤



Congrats to Vanessa and Gary! pic.twitter.com/qgXvOcEwVX — K-State T&F/XC (@KStateTFXC) February 18, 2026

From the throwing rings to the final stretch of the relay tracks, the Wildcats demonstrated a potent blend of veteran composure and freshman fearlessness. The result was a weekend defined by an upward trajectory and national relevance.

The tone for the weekend was set early by two senior veterans who arrived in Arkansas with a singular focus on excellence. Gary Moore Jr delivered a masterclass in the men’s weight throw. With a massive heave of 23.54 m, Moore secured a second-place finish. He even obliterated his previous personal record by well over a foot. Crucially, the mark keeps him at No. 5 in the NCAA, making him a legitimate national title contender.

Not to be outdone, Vanessa Mercera continued her assault on the record books in the women’s 400 meters. Mercera clocked a blistering 52.83 seconds, shaving two-tenths of a second off her own school record. When veterans raise the standard like that, the entire team feels it.

Perhaps the most symbolic moment of the meet came during the women’s 4x400-meter relay. The Wildcats finished as the runner-up with a time of 3:33.59. It is surely a performance that shattered a school record that had stood since 2015. What makes the feat even more remarkable is the composition of the squad.

The relay featured three true freshmen, Desirae Riehle, Delaney Brinker, and Anastasiia Kretova, before being anchored by the veteran Mercera. Head coach Travis Geopfert was glowing in his praise for the young group.

NCAA-Caliber Performances in the Field Events

K-State’s dominance extended deep into the field events. That's where several Wildcats posted marks that will resonate on the national stage.

Daniela Wamokpego, the junior standout, won the women’s triple jump with a leap of 13.59m, just three inches shy of her personal record. She currently holds the third-best distance in the NCAA and sits at No. 5 in K-State indoor history.

Senior Devin Loudermilk secured third place in the men’s high jump by clearing 2.19 m in one of the World Athletics-designated events. Competing in only his second meet of the season, junior Aaron Antoine took fifth in the men’s triple jump championship with a mark of 16.22 m.

In the long jump, junior Maud Zeffou-Poaty finished eighth with a jump of 6.40 m in the World Athletics Silver event, competing against Olympic-level talent. Meanwhile, Aaliyah Foster leaped into the record books, with her mark of 6.33 m now ranking No. 8 all-time in program indoor history.

The Wildcats' distance crew showed massive improvement, headlined by Vienna Lahner. Competing in the 3,000-meter championship, Lahner improved her personal best by 20 seconds. Her time of 9:17.52 earned her fourth place and moved her to No. 2 in K-State history, putting her within striking distance of Amy Mortimer’s 24-year-old record of 9:09.99.

On the sprint side, junior Nen Matlock clocked 46.55 seconds in the men’s 400 meters, placing 13th out of 75 competitors. Freshman Delaney Brinker at 53.50 and senior Bongumusa Nkosi at 46.85 both moved into the K-State indoor top-10 in the 400m. Anna Pozdeeva clocked a 2:08.81 in the 800m, placing 11th and claiming the No. 10 spot all-time.

The men’s 4x400 relay team of Matlock, Tavon Underwood, Nkosi, and Cyrus Ways finished sixth in 3:08.42, marking the No. 4 fastest time in school history. In the mile, Jackson Esquibel at 4:05.83 and Julian Avila at 4:07.20 finished third and sixth, respectively, out of a competitive 32-runner field.

Coach Geopfert emphasized the poise his team showed in a high-pressure environment like the Tyson Invitational. This often serves as a preview for the NCAA Championships.

The record-breaking momentum now returns to Manhattan as Kansas State prepares to close out the indoor regular season at home. The Wildcats will compete in the Steve Miller Invitational on Friday, Feb. 20, at Ahearn Field House.

More from Kansas State On SI