Kansas State Track & Field's Relay Breaks School Record at Tyson Invitational

Kansas State University’s standard for excellence just got a major boost. On Saturday, February 14, 2026, the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, hosted one of the most memorable moments in recent K-State track history.

The Kansas State Track & Field Team Showcased a Versatile Anchor

The Wildcats’ women’s 4x400 relay team ran a jaw-dropping 3:33.59 to finish as runner-up in the university section. They smashed a school record that had stood since 2015. That previous mark of 3:34.27 was set by Sonia Gaskin, Tia Gamble, A’Keyla Mitchell, and Erica Twiss, and it took an incredible effort to erase it.

REWRITING THE BOARD



The women's 4x400 record has been broken with a 3.33.59 pic.twitter.com/WXEz61MQWJ — K-State T&F/XC (@KStateTFXC) February 14, 2026

Facing off against the nation’s best, Kansas State showed both composure and raw speed. Every leg of the relay was a statement, proving that this squad isn’t just talented. Because it’s historically fast.

While three freshmen provided a spark, it was senior Vanessa Mercera who delivered the veteran finishing kick. Mercera has had a season for the ages, proving she is one of the most versatile athletes in K-State history. Just a day before the relay, she broke her own 400-meter school record with a personal-best 53.04 seconds. It signals that she was in peak form heading into the Tyson Invitational.

Mercera’s indoor campaign has been nothing short of legendary. At the DeLoss Dodds Invitational earlier this season, she won the pentathlon with a collegiate-leading 4,429 points. And with that, she hit personal bests in all five events. From clearing 1.81 meters in the high jump to dominating the hurdles, she has consistently set the pace for the entire Wildcats squad.

The most remarkable part of the new 3:33.59 record? Three of the four runners are first-year collegiate athletes. These freshmen didn’t just survive. As they thrived on one of the fastest tracks in the country.

Desirae Riehle led off with poise and confidence. She had already set a 400m personal best of 54.37 earlier this month and clocked 1:22.98 in the 600-yard race. She just showed her readiness for high-pressure moments.

Delaney Brinker ran the second leg, blazing through the 600 yards with a 1:19.96. And now she has the third-fastest time in K-State history. She also carried that speed seamlessly into the relay.

The team also has Anastasiia Kretova, who ran the critical third leg. She just showcased range with a 200-meter dash in 24.99 seconds and a runner-up 400-meter finish of 55.30 at the DeLoss Dodds Invite. Together, this trio of freshmen, combined with Mercera’s anchor, formed a record-smashing quartet.

Men’s Relay and Field Event Highlights

While the women’s relay stole the headlines, the men’s 4x400 relay team also made history. Juniors Nen Matlock, Tavon Underwood, and Bongumusa Nkosi and senior Cyrus Ways finished sixth with a time of 3:08.42. Now he has the fourth-fastest indoor time in Kansas State history.

In the field events, junior Daniela Wamokpego continued her rise with a victory in the women’s triple jump. She leaped 13.59 meters (44’ 7”), the third-best NCAA mark of the season and the fifth-best indoor performance in K-State history.

Devin Loudermilk cleared 2.19 meters (7’ 2.25”) in the high jump to place third in a World Athletics Silver event. And on the other hand, Aaron Antoine added a 16.22-meter (53’ 2.75”) triple jump for fifth. On the track, Jackson Esquibel posted a top-three personal best in the mile with a 4:05.83, leading a deep field of 32 runners.

The Tyson Invitational proved to be the ultimate test for a Wildcats squad that Coach Geopfert described as "competing like veterans", despite a relatively young roster. Records fell across the board, and individual athletes executed their plans to near perfection. The women’s 4x400 relay showed that talent, strategy, and timing can combine to create historic results.

With their performances in Fayetteville, the Wildcats are peaking at exactly the right moment as the postseason approaches. The team will return to Manhattan for one final tune-up at the Steve Miller Invitational on Friday, February 20, at the Cliff Rovelto Indoor Track. This event will give athletes a last chance to refine marks and build confidence before the Big 12 Indoor Championships.

