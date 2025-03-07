Kansas State Fans Hilariously Vouch For Team's NCAA Tournament Chances
Kansas State has a relatively slim path to the NCAA Tournament.
But don't tell that to Wildcats fans. Whether it was genuine or satire, they're still relatively optimistic about the team's chances of playing postseason basketball.
They took to social media after college basketball bracketologist Joe Lunardi left Kansas State off his latest Tournament lineups.
"Joey Brackets? More like Joey Bats*** — since that's how crazy you have to be to omit the 2-0 in March Kansas State Wildcats," one user tweeted.
The Wildcats got several dominant victories over ranked opponents during their six-game win streak but have been mostly disappointing. They lost nine of ten before their hot streak and dropped four consecutive after. They currently sit at 9-10 in conference play, tied with West Virginia and TCU in the middle of Big 12 standings.
To be fair, the Wildcats are 2-0 in March, the most important month of college basketball. And surely that should be enough to put them in the conversation...right?
Kansas State plays its final regular-season game against Iowa State Saturday afternoon. Coach Jerome Tang reflected on the rollercoaster season, expressing pride in his players for their development and resilience throughout the year.
"We're learning that we can have a struggle and success at the same time, and that's just a part of life," Tang said after the Cincinnati victory. "I just love the way my guys are responding. In this day and age, there's a lot of transfers going on. I got a group of guys that now are playing for Kansas State, and you can see it. I'm just so proud of them."
