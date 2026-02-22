College Basketball National Championship Odds: Michigan Remains Favorite Despite Loss to Duke

March Madness is approaching, two teams that could be No. 1 seeds in this year’s tournament faced off on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines won’t be No. 1 for long, as they fell to the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils and Wooden Award favorite Cameron Boozer on Saturday.

Despite that, the Wolverines remain the favorite in the betting odds to win the National Championship, as the top-three teams in the market – Michigan, Duke and Arizona – all only have two losses in the 2025-26 season.

Here’s a look at how the National Championship odds look heading into the final week of February.

Odds to Win 2026 NCAA Tournament

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Michigan: +370

Duke: +450

Arizona: +500

Houston: +800

Florida: +1000

Illinois: +1100

Iowa State: +1300

Connecticut: +1800

Purdue: +2500

Kansas: +3000

Arkansas: +4000

Gonzaga: +4000

Tennessee: +5000

Michigan State: +5000

St. John's: +5000

Alabama: +5000

Louisville: +6000

Nebraska: +6000

Vanderbilt: +8000

BYU: +8000

Virginia: +8000

Kentucky: +10000

Wisconsin: +10000

North Carolina: +10000

Saint Louis: +10000

Texas Tech: +12500

NC State: +12500

Texas A&M: +12500

Iowa: +15000

No other team has shorter than +20000 odds to win the national title.

Michigan Still Favored to Win National Championship

The Wolverines may have lost to Duke, but oddsmakers still think they’re the best team in the country, setting them at +370 to win the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan is also the No. 1 team in KenPom’s latest rankings, sitting just ahead of the Blue Devils in net rating. The Wolverines are No. 5 in offense and No. 1 in defense this season, per KenPom, and they’d held Duke to just 68 points in Saturday’s loss.

While Michigan now has the same number of losses as Duke and Arizona, it has only lost those games (to Duke and Wisconsin) by eight points. So, the Wolverines are in every game and winning in blowout fashion most of the time. They should be a No. 1 seed – barring a late-season collapse – in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke Undervalued in National Championship Odds?

Duke has arguably the best player in the country in Boozer, and yet oddsmakers aren’t sold on the Blue Devils as the favorite to win the national title.

Duke ranks No. 2 in KenPom, posting the No. 7 adjusted offensive efficiency and the No. 3 adjusted defensive efficiency this season. Similar to Michigan, Duke doesn’t have a bad loss this season.

It lost by one to Texas Tech earlier in the campaign and three to the North Carolina Tar Heels on a game-winning shot by Seth Trimble. Duke is the clear favorite in the ACC, and it may have an easier path to a conference title than the Wolverines given how tough the Big Ten is this season.

Injuries Impact Multiple Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament

Two massive injuries have impacted top-25 teams in recent weeks, and it’s changed the odds to win the national title:

UNC (+10000): North Carolina looked like a true title contender a few weeks ago, upsetting Duke with Caleb Wilson outdueling Cam Boozer. Now, Wilson is out of the lineup with a fractured hand, and the Tar Heels have lost two of their last four games as a result. There’s a chance Wilson returns this season, but UNC’s stock (and NCAA Tournament seed) may fall too much for it to be a viable national title contender.

Texas Tech (+12500): One of two teams to beat Duke this season, the Red Raiders are really tough to take as a national title contender after reigning Big 12 Player of the Year J.T. Toppin suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Texas Tech is 20-7 this season, but it’s going to have a tough time in a loaded Big 12 now that Toppin’s season is over.

UConn, Florida, Kansas Lurking as Title Contenders

There are few teams lurking in the conversation for title contention that are 10/1 or higher to win the national title this season.

UConn (+1800)

Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies are the favorite in the Big East, and they picked up a big bounce-back win over Villanova on Saturday. Hurley has won two national championships in the last three seasons, and the Huskies are built for March with a lot of veteran talent around star freshman Braylon Mullins. The Huskies are currently 11th in KenPom’s latest rankings.

Florida (+1000)

The defending national champions have won seven games in a row and are in first in the SEC heading down the home stretch of the regular season. Led by Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Boogie Fland, this Florida team has a lot of firepower that could bring it right back to the national title game in the 2025-26 season.

Florida is currently the No. 5 team in KenPom, posting the fourth-best adjusted defensive efficiency in the country.

Kansas (+3000)

A little more of a long shot, Kansas has proven it can win without its best player – Darryn Peterson – knocking off Arizona earlier this season. The Jayhawks are the No. 19 team in KenPom, but they may have unrecognized potential if Peterson can actually play heavy minutes in the NCAA Tournament.

A projected top-five pick, Peterson has drawn the ire of a lot of people around college basketball for sitting out games and subbing himself out at times. Still, he’s the most talented player in the country, which gives the Jayhawks an interesting ceiling in the Big 12 Tournament and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.