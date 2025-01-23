Kansas State Fans React To Wednesday Night Loss To Baylor
Kansas State guard Dug McDaniel turned the ball over hastily on the first play against Baylor Wednesday night.
That was pretty much foreshadowing for the rest of the night, as the Wildcats' turnovers were just too much to overcome in the end.
Kansas State had a glimmer of hope after building a 12-point lead early in the second half, with Dug McDaniel and David N'Guessan leading the way.
The momentum completely shifted toward by the 10-minute mark. Baylor slowly started knocking down threes and Kansas State couldn't do anything to stop V.J. Edgecombe's star performance.
Once the tables turned, Kansas State couldn't undo the damage. Brendan Hausen caught fire in the final minutes, but the deficit became too much to overcome. The Wildcats proceeded to foul Baylor, handing them free throw after free throw to build a lead that pretty much sealed the loss.
"It’s kind of sad at this point," one fan said. "Look hand up I give this program a lot of shit. I’m just sad for the players. Every loss is deflating. This team had the potential to just be fun. Didn’t even have to be a top 10 team but just a fun team that was frisky and in the tournament."
The Wildcats dropped their 15th straight road game and their sixth consecutive Big 12 matchup. They head back home to play No. 23 West Virginia (13-5, 4-3 in Big 12) Saturday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.