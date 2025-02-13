Kansas State Finds Offensive Line Replacements For Conor Riley
Kansas State announced two changes to the coaching staff.
On Thursday, Brian Lepak was named offensive line coach while Drew Liddle is the assistant.
"Not only is Brian one of the top young coaches in our conference, but his background and experience with the offensive line made him the logical choice for this role," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. "It was also important to have two coaches work in the trenches with our guys, and elevating Drew to assist Brian provides us stability and allows for a smooth transition."
The moves were set in place after former offensive line coach Conor Riley left to take the same job with the Dallas Cowboys. Last year Lepak completed his third year as the tight ends coach. Liddle moves after serving as an offensive analyst.
TANG DOING IT BIG AT HOME
Kansas State's victory over Arizona marked its sixth straight and seventh in the Big 12.
But it meant even more to coach Jerome Tang. He moved to 13-3 at home against AP Top-25 teams, including four this season. Tang is tied for fourth place in school history with 16 career Top-25 wins.
The Wildcats fans have been integral to the team's success, as illustrated by the team's 9-4 record at Bramlage Coliseum this season.
"To have a student section like that, who shows when it's 19 degrees outside, and they stand in line and come to support us, I love that," Tang said Tuesday night. "I call them my people, and I roll with them all the time because they got our backs. Every game we play for the rest of the year is important, and we need them. I'm so thankful for the students and the band; this is an incredible community here at K-State. You'd be an idiot not to wanna come here."
Dug McDaniel, who had a season-high 24 points and five steals, received chants of his name from the fanbase in the victory.
“I can’t even explain the feeling, it’s just a great feeling to know that they had my back,” McDaniel said. “I’m going through a little bit of pain right now and they just lifted me up. I could do nothing but smile in that moment.”
