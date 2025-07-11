Kstate

Why ESPN Views Kansas State As Must-See TV In Big 12 This Fall

Shandel Richardson

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas State Wildcats are apparently one of the most watchable teams in the Big 12. ESPN recently released its top five games in the conference this season. Four of them involved the Wildcats.

They are:

Aug. 23 - Kansas State vs. Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland

The Wildcats kick off the season against the defending league champs. Not a bad way to get a good idea of where the team stands.

Oct. 11 - TCU at Kansas State

The Horned Frogs could be the surprise team of the conference. Quarterback Josh Hoover is a strong midseason test for the Wildcats' defense.

Nov. 1 - Texas Tech at Kansas State

If everything goes well early in the season, the winner of this game has the inside track on making the conference title game. This is the Red Raiders' most anticipated season in recent memory.

Nov. 22 - Kansas State at Utah

You could tell ESPN was getting tired of the Wildcats. Here's how college football writer Bill Connelly began his breakdown of this game: "Another K-State game! Goodness." Utah should have plenty of motivation after a disappointing last season. The Utes were the media's preseason No. 1 but finished just 5-7.

The fact the Wildcats are featured so frequently on this list is proof of the high expectations.

More Kansas State News

K-State's Avery Johnson Talks Big Game In EA Sports Promotional Video

Kansas State Predicted To End Season Against Familiar Opponent

Can K-State's Dylan Edwards Follow NFL Foot Steps of DJ Giddens, Deuce Vaughn?

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here