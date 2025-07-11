Why ESPN Views Kansas State As Must-See TV In Big 12 This Fall
The Kansas State Wildcats are apparently one of the most watchable teams in the Big 12. ESPN recently released its top five games in the conference this season. Four of them involved the Wildcats.
They are:
Aug. 23 - Kansas State vs. Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland
The Wildcats kick off the season against the defending league champs. Not a bad way to get a good idea of where the team stands.
Oct. 11 - TCU at Kansas State
The Horned Frogs could be the surprise team of the conference. Quarterback Josh Hoover is a strong midseason test for the Wildcats' defense.
Nov. 1 - Texas Tech at Kansas State
If everything goes well early in the season, the winner of this game has the inside track on making the conference title game. This is the Red Raiders' most anticipated season in recent memory.
Nov. 22 - Kansas State at Utah
You could tell ESPN was getting tired of the Wildcats. Here's how college football writer Bill Connelly began his breakdown of this game: "Another K-State game! Goodness." Utah should have plenty of motivation after a disappointing last season. The Utes were the media's preseason No. 1 but finished just 5-7.
The fact the Wildcats are featured so frequently on this list is proof of the high expectations.
