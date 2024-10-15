Kansas State Focused On Stopping West Virginia Running Game Saturday
Kansas State need a victory Saturday to keep alive its Big 12 and College Football Playoff hopes.
After losing to BYU earlier this season, the Wildcats have limited margin for error the remainder of the schedule. They play West Virginia this weekend in Morgantown.
Here are the initial thoughts from K-State coach Chris Klieman:
ON WEST VIRGINIA'S RUN GAME
“They run the ball and they run the ball really effectively with three different players. Both tailbacks are really good and can beat you inside or outside. They’re two maybe different-sized backs, but they both run inside, they both run outside. And then (Garrett) Greene is one of my favorite kids to watch play. Now, I don’t know if I’m going to really like watching him on Saturday night, but he’s a competitor. He makes plays with his arm, he makes plays with his legs. Not afraid to run inside. He’s not going to cut back and run out of bounds or slide very often. You can tell his energy sparks their team.”
ON WEST VIRGINIA'S DEFENSE
“It’s been some of the things we’ve seen in the past from them. They’re going to be some three-down, they’re going to be some four-down. Even their three-down they may have an overhang guy. They’re going to pressure you. I think they’re really disruptive up front. I think they’re really physical. They get up field and they’ve got a guy (T.J. Jackson) that I think leads the country in TFLs. They’re not just reading and reacting, they’re a penetrating defensive line.”
