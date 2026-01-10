Star Virginia Cornerback Transfers to Kansas State.

Coach Klein and the Wildcats continue to build on an already impressive transfer portal, adding key commits on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats have been highly active since the portal opened on January 2, hosting potential transfers and recruits in Manhattan daily.

The Wildcats landed one of their most significant commitments of this year's transfer portal with the commitment of Virginia standout cornerback Ja'Son Prevard. Prevard is the third defensive back commit for the Wildcats in the portal this season, following the commitments of former Illinois cornerback Kaleb Patterson and former Miami of Ohio safety Koy Beasley.

These commitments come as significant victories for the wildcats as they look to replace the five defensive backs who entered the transfer portal this offseason, following an underwhelming 6-6 season in 2025.

Ja'Son Prevard Commits to the Wildcats

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'son Prevard (10) tackles Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Kris Hughes (14) during the first quarter at L& N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

On Friday, January 9th, Chris Hummer of CBS Sports announced on X that Virginia cornerback Ja'Son Prevard is expected to transfer to Kansas State.

Prevard was a high-profile target for the Wildcats following an incredible year with Virginia, ranking 42nd among cornerbacks in the 2025 transfer portal per 247. The Wildcats hosted Prevard on a visit on Wednesday, January 7th, ultimately resulting in his commitment just two days later.

Virginia cornerback Ja'Son Prevard is expected to transfer to Kansas State, a source tells @CBSSports.



The ACC Honorable Mention selection posted 24 tackles, 3 INTs and 5 PBUs in 2025. Recorded an 85.2 PFF grade. https://t.co/Zn4fvYYTe3 pic.twitter.com/JM5OyRO3xj — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 9, 2026

Prevard played high school football at Saint Joseph's in New Jersey before electing to attend East Coast Prep for the 2022 season. Following Prevard's season with East Coast Prep, he earned offers from Morgan State and Delaware State, ultimately committing to the Morgan State Bears in December 2022 as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

In Prevard's freshman season at Morgan State, he played in 8 games, recording 22 tackles, eight pass deflections, and an interception, earning a spot on the 2023 FCS Freshman All-American team. In his second season with the Bears, Prevard had another quality season, playing in all 12 games and totaling 18 tackles, six pass deflections, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Prevard entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season, drawing interest from multiple Power 4 programs before ultimately deciding to transfer to the University of Virginia. In one season with the Cavaliers, Prevard showed out, starting in 12 of 13 games and recording 24 tackles, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions. Prevard was named the Thorpe Award Defensive Back of the Week and the ACC Defensive Back of the Week for week five following an impressive performance in which he recorded two tackles, a deflection, and two interceptions against Florida State.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound corner back from New Jersey will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats as he looks to build off of his impressive season last year with a new team in 2026.

