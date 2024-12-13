Kansas State Gets Commitment From Former Oklahoma DB
The Kansas State Wildcats got another new addition from the transfer portal.
On Thursday, Jayden Rowe announced he was joining the Wildcats. He spent the last three years with the Oklahoma Sooners.
ROLAND ENTERS THE PORTAL
Another Kansas State linebacker hit the transfer portal Thursday. Redshirt freshman linebacker Gabe Roland entered after playing just one game for the Wildcats, where he recorded two tackles in the blowout victory over UT Martin.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to play the sport I love," Roland tweeted. "Secondly, I want to thank Coach Klieman for taking a chance and giving me an opportunity. I am extremely grateful for the relationships I've made here at Kansas State. With that being said, I've decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."
KANSAS STATE TRANSFER WR TRE SPIVEY RECEIVING OFFERS FROM MULTIPLE SCHOOLS SINCE ENTERING PORTAL
Kansas State transfer wide receiver Tre Spivey has already caught eyes since entering the transfer portal.
He received offers from multiple institutions, including BYU, Iowa State, and Wisconsin. Spivey played all 12 games last season for K-State, compiling 14 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown. He had his most production toward the end of the season, including five receptions, 61 yards, and one touchdown in the Wildcats' blowout victory over Cincinnati.
It's too early to evaluate each team's needs, with the portal still being a significant factor. However, Wisconsin could bolster its receiving core, as they ranked near the bottom of the Big 10 in that area.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook