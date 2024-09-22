Kansas State Gets Embarrassed On The Road Against BYU
Kansas State's hopes of winning the Big 12 this season took a major hit Saturday night.
The Wildcats were embarrassed 38-9 by BYU to suffer their first loss of the season. They fell to 3-1 and 1-1 in conference play.
“It was stunning to see that,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “We got embarrassed and that hasn’t happened here since the Covid year.”
The Wildcats had three turnovers, including two interceptions by quarterback Avery Johnson. BYU broke the game open by scoring two touchdowns in a span of 39 seconds just before halftime. It was the first time Kansas State did not score a touchdown since 2020.
BYU went ahead 31-6 when Parker Kingston returned a punt 90 yards for a score midway through the third quarter.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot too many times and we got to score touchdowns,” Johnson said. “You got to take care of the football on the road if you want to win games.”
The Wildcats have little time to mope about the defeat. They have to regroup this week for Saturday's matchup with Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are coming off a 22-19 loss to Utah, so both teams are looking for bounce back games.
The loser likely falls out of contention for the conference title race. While the Cowboys will likely remain in the Top 25, the Wildcats could drop out.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI