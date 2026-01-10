BYU vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 10
The BYU Cougars continue to be one of the best teams in the country. They're 14-1 and have won both their Big 12 games by double-digit points.
They're once again big-time favorites on Saturday when they take on the Utah Utes in an in-state rivalry matchup. Utah has struggled this year and is currently sitting at 8-7, including a 0-2 record in the Big 12.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday night's game.
BYU vs. Utah Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- BYU -14.5 (-110)
- Utah +14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- BYU -1600
- Utah +860
Total
- OVER 166.5 (-110)
- UNDER 166.5 (-110)
BYU vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 10
- Game Time: 10:00 pm ET
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- BYU Record: 14-1 (2-0 in Big 12)
- Utah Record: 8-7 (0-2 in Big 12)
BYU vs. Utah Betting Trends
- BYU is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games
- BYU is 5-0 ATS in its last five road games
- BYU is 11-1 straight up in its last 12 games against Big 12 opponents
- Utah is 4-12-1 ATS in its last 17 games
- The OVER is 10-0 in Utah's last 10 home games
BYU vs. Utah Key Player to Watch
- A.J. Dybantsa - BYU Cougars
The only player in the country who has an argument for having a more impressive season is Cameron Boozer of Duke. A.J. Dybantsa has been phenomenal, averaging 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 58.3% from the field. He can take over a game at a moment's notice.
BYU vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
I don't think Utah has much of a chance in this game. They're 129th in KenPom Net Ratings, largely due to how bad the Utes have been defensively. They're 259th in defensive efficiency, which is bad news for them, considering they're now going to have to face one of the most explosive offensive players in the country in Dybantsa.
BYU is in the top 20 in both effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency. On top of that, they've proven that their game travels, going 5-0 ATS in their last five road games.
Don't be afraid to lay the points on BYU on Saturday night.
Pick: BYU -14.5 (-110) via FanDuel
