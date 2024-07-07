Kansas State Gets Verbal Commit From Running Back Monterrio Elston From Arkansas
The verbal commitment from running back Monterrio Elston at 4 p.m. Saturday made this possibly one of the most successful weeks in Kansas State football history for recruiting.
The week started on Monday with the Wildcats receiving their first-ever verbal commitment of a five-star recruit from tight end Linkon Cure out of Goodland, Kan. On Thursday, RJ Collins, a defensive back, gave his verbal commitment to K-State. He is one of the fastest high school sprinters in Missouri.
And now on Saturday, the Wildcats went into Razorback country to get Elston, a 5-9, 180-pound running back from Parkview High School in Little Rock, Ark.
Elston, a 3-star running back, picked K-State over Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia Tech and UNLV. As a junior at Parkview. Elston had 59 carries for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns, and caught 60 passes for 887 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
Overall, Elston becomes the 15th high school player to commit to K-State this spring, joining Linkon Cure, 6-6, 225 tight end Goodland (Kansas), Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200, quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna, 6-5, 260, defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Coppell (Texas) and Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175, cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-1, 180, wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida), Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225, defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230, linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska), JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida), Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas), Brock Heath, 6-4, 265 offensive line, Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas), RJ Collins, 5-11, 175, defensive back, Staley (Missouri) and Dominic Mitchell, 6-1, 195, safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona).
