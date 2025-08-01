Kansas State's Linkon Cure Already Making Early Impression In One Area
Freshman tight end Linkon Cure is the most anticipated recruit in Kansas State football history. With all the hype, comes expectations. So far, Cure has lived up to the billing.
Wildcats coach Jeff Wells gave his first impressions of Cure.
"Linkon is doing a nice job," Wells said. "It's really tough, generally, for a freshman to come in. There's a lot of things we do at the tight end position. There's a lot of different skills sets that they're going to do physically and there's a lot of different assignments they got to learn."
Cure is the first five-star recruit to join the Wildcats. He had a standout career at Goodland (Kan,) High School as the state's best player. He was also a star basketball player and track athlete. He set the state record in the hurdles but coaches are impressed with his early work ethic.
"Linkon is doing pretty well as far as spending the extra time with me or with the graduate assistants and watching tape," Wells said. "I've been proud with how he's coming to work every day."
Cure is so hyped he received an 81 overall ration in the EA Sports College Football `26 video game. His rating is fifth among freshman. The 6-foot-5 Cure, a selection for the All-American Bowl, is only rated behind Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore, Clemson running back Gideon Davidson and LSU running back Harlem Berry. He is tied with James Simon (Texas) and James Simon Zymear Smith (Maryland).
