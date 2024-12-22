Kansas State Has Another Second-Half Collapse In Loss To Wichita State
The Kansas State Wildcats looked like a strong basketball team for one half.
And then the second half happened.
The Wildcats were outscored by 23 in the final 20 minutes in an 84-65 loss to Wichita State Saturday night on the road.
"They were better than us, especially in the second half," K-State coach Jerome Tang said. "I thought their staff did a great job of putting a game plan together of how they wanted to attack us."
It was the second time the Wildcats had a second-half collapse. The same thing happened in a blowout loss at St. John's earlier this month.
"The other coaches did a better job of making adjustments than our staff did," Tang said.
Xavier Bell led the Shockers with a season-high 24 points. Macaleab Rich led the Wildcats with 20 points.
WILDCATS SIGN RECEIVER
Kansas State is making moves within the transfer portal. Their most recent acquisition former Boston College wide receiver Jerand Bradley.
Bradley had just six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Eagles. However, he compiled 92 receptions for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns with Texas Tech, illustrating his ability to produce. He will have many opportunities to replicate this in Manhattan, with the Wildcats reeling after losing their top two receivers.
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS HAVE NEW UNIFORMS FOR RATE BOWL AGAINST RUTGERS
As Kansas State gears up for the Rutgers Scarlet Knight, storylines have been flying around regarding the transfer portal, new recruits, and possible breakout performances.
But a more light-hearted note was the Wildcats getting to unveil their new uniforms in the Rate Bowl.
Wildcats veteran Taylor Poitier said it was "really cool" to be able to suit up in these newer designs.
"We rarely get to wear those types of uniform combos, so I'm really excited to wear them," Poitier said. "They'll look pretty cool out there."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI