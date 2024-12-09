Kansas State Loses Key Offensive Lineman To Transfer Portal
The Kansas State football program lost another player to the transfer portal.
On Sunday, offensive lineman Carver Willis announced he was leaving the school. He started 18 games during his five years in Manhattan. He is the eighth players to enter the transfer portal.
The others are: Terry Kirksey, Tre Spivey, Darell Jones, Ta’Quan Roberson, Justin Wolf, Kam Sallis, and Jordan Dunbar
K-STATE TO PLAY IN RATE BOWL
The Wildcats play Rutgers Dec. 26 in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix.
On Sunday, coach Chris Klieman spoke on the announcement.
"We're so excited to head to Phoenix and play in the Rate Bowl," Klieman said. "I've talked to a number of people that have been in that bowl game and how the players and staff are treated. They do a tremendous job with the hospitality. Our University is excited to go compete and we get to compete against a great program in Rutgers."
Klieman said he is excited about the matchup, mainly because he gets to face Rutgers coach Greg Schiano.
"I get a chance to be around coach Schiano," Klieman said. "I have so much respect for him and what he's done in our profession. It's going to be a fun few days down there. Obviously, for both of us a chance to get into more developmental [stuff] with your players, especially with the younger guys. It's a chance to send your seniors off the right way."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com