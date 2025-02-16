Kansas State OC Matt Wells Makes Bold Prediction On Avery Johnson's Future
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson enters his junior season with lofty expecations.
New offensive coordinator Matt Wells is thinking even bigger for Johnson. In an interview with Landon Reinhardt of KSNT, Wells said he believes Johnson has what it takes to make the next level.
“He’ll play on Sunday,” Wells said. “But he’s got a lot of work to do before then. He’ll be the first to tell you, and that’s not a negative thing. That’s a growth thing. We’ve got to continue to grow and push the limits for him physically. Keep gaining weight, keep getting stronger, but also mentally.”
Last season Johnson was handed the reigns after Will Howard transferred to Ohio State. Johnson led the Wildcats to a 9-4 record and a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. He threw for 2,712 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Johnson, a junior, likely enters next season with Heisman-like expectations. He is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. He also ran for 605 yards and seven touchdowns.
The addition of five-star tight end recruit Linkon Cure should also help Johnson. Cure, the nation's top tight end coming out of high school, is the Wildcats' highest-rated player in history.
But it comes down to Johnson if K-State is going to compete for a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI