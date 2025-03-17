Kstate

Kansas State Offers Update On Status Of Star Ayoka Lee Ahead Of NCAA Tourney

Shandel Richardson

Mar 24, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats center Ayoka Lee (50) blocks out Colorado Buffaloes guard Kindyll Wetta (15) during the fourth quarter at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
The Kansas State women's basketball team received some encouraging news entering the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Jeff Mittie provided an update on star Ayoka Lee heading into the No. 5 seed Wildcats' game Friday against No. 12 Fairfield in Lexington, Ky. Lee missed 14 of the last 15 games because of a foot injury.

"Better than I expected," Mittie said of Lee. "Thursday, Friday, we went [practiced] back to back. That was a pleasant surprise to me because I was concerned about the back to back."

Lee only played briefly in a victory against Kansas Feb. 22 but Mittie anticipates she plays throughout the tournament. On Sunday, Lee went through a full practice. A 6-foot-6 forward, Lee averaged 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks on 65 percent shooting. She is the Wildcats' career scoring leader. In 2022, she set the women's Division I record with 61 points against Oklahoma.

"She did more and didn't step out of a drill at all," Mittie said. "Probably as good as we could expect."

Mittie said conditioning is the biggest issue. While he won't place Lee on a minutes restriction, he will do his best to make sure she gets breaks by sitting her before television timeouts, etc.

"She's probably not able to go long, long stretches without a rest," Mittie said. "Her conditioning level, we're probably gonna have to rest her."

