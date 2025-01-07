Kstate

Kansas State-Oklahoma State Basketball Prediction, Odds

Dec 30, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David N'Guessan (1) shoots against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David N'Guessan (1) shoots against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas State is coming off its 12th consecutive road loss after dropping to TCU. The Wildcats shot 6-for-28 from 3-point range and 39.1 percent from the field. They face an Oklahoma State team ranking second-to-last in the conference in scoring offense and defense. Here are the odds for the Big 12 matchup Tuesday night:

BETMGM

Betting line: Kansas State (+2.5)

O/U: 146.5

Money Line: OSU -140, KSU +115

FANDUEL

Betting line: Kansas State (+2.5)

O/U: 147.5

Money Line: OSU -154, KSU +128

DRAFT KINGS

Betting line: Kansas State (+3)

O/U: OSU -150, KSU +130

Money Line: 146.5

Game time: Jan. 7, 8:00 p.m., EST

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

TV: ESPN+ (watch here)

WILDCATS PROJECTED STARTERS

G Brendan Hausen: 12.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST

G Dug McDaniel: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST

F Max Jones: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST

F David N'Guessan: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST

F Coleman Hawkins: 10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.1 AST

QUOTABLE: "It's the Big 12," K-State coach Jerome Tang said about the season outlook after the TCU loss. "If we'd won the game, it's still the same. You have to flush it, kind of like golfers and tennis players. You know, it's one point, you move on to the next. It's one game. We have to move on to the next. We flush it and we start preparation. Preparation starts with treatment and whatever we have to do right now. We don't get to travel back tonight. So, we have to take care of their bodies, get them food and rest, and start our scout on Oklahoma State."

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.