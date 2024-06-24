Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Poised To Take On A Leadership Role This Season
Once Big 12 Media days hit July 9 and 10, quotes from players and coaches will come flying out of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
For good reason, Kansas State sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson will be a hot topic. He’s taking over a program that just two seasons ago won the Big 12 championship and last year finished 9-4.
Many feels with Johnson leading the Wildcats this season, K-State has a realistic chance to win the Big 12 again.
For Johnson, spring football was vital as he assumed control of the team with senior Will Howard transferring to Ohio State.
Of course, Johnson’s teammates already know what he can do. They saw it every day in practice and as a backup.
Johnson, though, is savvy enough to know there is a huge difference between being the starting quarterback and the backup.
“Since winter and coming here in the spring, just stepping outside my comfort zone and becoming more of a vocal leader and not just learning in the facility but the daily life of the people I am around and getting to know everybody on a deeper level,” Johnson said this spring.
As important as having the athletic tools to be a dual-threat quarterback, it’s the ability to lead a team that is crucial for a successful quarterback. Johnson already feels players are counting on him.
It goes both ways.
“It is just the way I look at them and count on them,” Johnson said. “It is no added pressure. Everybody has their job to do each and every Saturday. It is just going out and continue to execute that.
“I feel like a lot of the guys respect me and trust me. It is kind of how I go about my everyday life. You don’t just come out here barking out orders. It started when I first got here, putting my head down and working in the weight room and coming out on team runs and just giving it my all. Earning their respect that way so when it was time to bark out an order guys respected, guys listened. And when I do make that mistake or fumble, some guys will come to pick me up, too.”
Today’s college players, especially quarterbacks, have it tougher than previous decades because their words can pop up anywhere on social media. They have to be mindful of what they say whenever the cameras roll, or a recorder is on.
From all indications, Johnson knows how to say and do the right thing. If he is at the Big 12 media day, he will be tested because there will be plenty of questions coming his way.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI.
