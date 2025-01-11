Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Shows Love For Will Howard After Cotton Bowl Victory
The quarterback who is advanced to the College Football Playoffs championship game received a shout out from his replacement at Kansas State.
On Friday, Ohio State's Will Howard was named the Offensive MVP of the Sugar Bowl after leading his team to a 28-14 victory against the Texas Longhorns. The Buckeyes advance to play Notre Dame in the title game Jan. 20 in Atlanta.
Among all those congratulators was Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson. After the game, he used his Instagram story to post a picture of Howard celebrating the trophy. Howard transferred from Kansas State before the end of the last season, leaving the program in the hands of Johnson.
Now, Howard is one win from a national championship. It was his first time defeating Texas after losing three times while he played for the Wildcats. Howard threw for 289 yards and a touchdowns in the win.
"That was a motivation for me but that didn't mean as much as keeping this team together," Howard said. "That's all we wanted to do. We were fighting for another chance to wear this jersey again."
Wildcats fans can only hope for similar success with Johnson under center for a second season. This year was considered a disappointment after entering with championship expectations. Kansas State finished 9-4, ending the year with a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI