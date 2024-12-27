Kansas State Quarterback Avery Johnson Reflects On First Full Year As Starter
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson capped off his sophomore season with a Rate Bowl victory over Rutgers Thursday night.
With the year officially over for K-State, Johnson reflected on the things he learned in his first season as the starting signal caller.
"It was really just a great learning opportunity," Johnson said. "13 games, you just have to learn situations the hard way. I had ups and downs this year, but being able to finish with nine wins as my first year as a starter. Just blessed to be in this position and be the starting quarterback here at K-State. But obviously, going to work this offseason so that we can shoot for higher goals next year."
He finished with a 9-4 record, throwing for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 605 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
COACH CHRIS KLIEMAN GREETS KANSAS STATE BAND AFTER THE GAME
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman always praises the loyalty and support from the Wildcats fanbase.
But he also used Thursday night to thank the band for their dedication and devotion.
“Hats off to K-State nation for coming out and watching us play," Klieman said. "They travel and follow these guys all the time. But our band drove 20 hours. Those kids have been a part of our football team ever since I've been here. They're a part of what we do. We have a big road win and they're there at 6 am. to welcome us all the time."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.