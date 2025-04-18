Kansas State's Avery Johnson Draws Comparison To $220 Million NFL Star
The hype next season for Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson grows as the season nears.
Wildcats offensive coordinator Matt Wells' latest statement about Johnson should excite fans. Wells compared the junior signal-caller to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, equating their dual-threat play style.
"They both throw the ball on the run well," Wells said. "Jordan throws the ball very well on the run. So there's some similarities like that."
Wells coached Love for two seasons at Utah State. In 2018, he helped Love lead one of the country's most dynamic offenses and become a high Draft prospect. Wells said he could see similarities in mentality between Love, Johnson, and former Aggies quarterback Chuckie Keeton.
"They're all really good teammates," Wells said. "They're hungry to learn and very coachable, like sponges. They have a heart of humility and thankfulness for opportunities and the people around them. They all have those characteristics, which is pretty cool because that makes them better teammates. All three of those guys are tremendous leaders and teammates. But they all three have 'it.'"
Now as a pro, Love is among the highest-paid players in the league after a blazing first season starting in 2023. He threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while rushing for 247 yards and four touchdowns. He has led Green Bay to consecutive postseason appearances after uncertainty with the departure of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Hopefully, Johnson can replicate that same success at Kansas State and eventually play in the NFL.
Clearly, Wells thinks he has the tools to do so.
