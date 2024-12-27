Kansas State's Avery Johnson Raves About Dylan Edwards' Rate Bowl Performance
Many of the questions leading up to Kansas State's Rate Bowl were around running back Dylan Edwards replacing star DJ Giddens.
Apparently, Avery Johnson knew the answer. When asked if the quarterback thought Edwards would produce well against Rutgers, Johnson simply said, "Yes." He spent most of his press conference raving about the sophomore running back's 196-yard rushing performance.
"I think it just goes to show how explosive that kid is," Johnson said. "He's dynamite with the ball in his hands, and the offensive line opened up a perfect hole for him. Dude's special in space."
Edwards set the K-State record for rushing yards in a bowl game. He also had two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown. Edwards and running back Joe Jackson served as safety options in the passing game when there was heavy quarterback pressure.
Johnson is excited about Edwards' opportunities in the Wildcats' backfield next season.
"It's a great game for his confidence, man," Johnson said. "He really went out there and shined today and showed the whole nation what he's really about. It's tough sometimes to be patient and wait for your opportunity, but his confidence never wavered. His belief that the coaches wanted what's best for him never wavered either. Just being able to see him shine was definitely a great feeling for me."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.