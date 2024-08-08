Kansas State's Avery Johnson Speaks On Reunion With RB Dylan Edwards
Running back Dylan Edwards is new to the Kansas State Wildcats, but not quarterback Avery Johnson.
The former pop warner teammates grew up in the same area of Kansas, reuniting roughly a decade later. Johnson couldn't resist discussing the tandem's competitive nature throughout their youth.
"Growing up, we played together," Johnson said. "Obviously, everybody knows that and then having to compete against each other in high school. We knew exactly what the person was going to do that game ... It was just who's going to have the ball last."
Edwards played last season under NFL legend Deion Sanders on the Colorado Buffaloes, recording 321 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He also tallied 36 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson pairing up with his childhood friends comes at the perfect time, entering his first full season as the starter for the Wildcats.
"Being able to have that explosiveness on my team and not have to compete against it is definitely something I was looking forward to," Johnson shared. "He's just explosive with the ball in his hands. Just trying our best to get it to him in space and let him do things ... Just using him in any way we can so we can keep defenses on their toes."
Edwards will likely find most of his production in the receiving game, as he did at Colorado.
