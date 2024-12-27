Kansas State's Chris Klieman Shouts Out The Band For Their Support At Rate Bowl
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman always praises the loyalty and support from the Wildcats fanbase.
But he also used Thursday night to thank the band for their dedication and devotion.
“Hats off to K-State nation for coming out and watching us play," Klieman said. "They travel and follow these guys all the time. But our band drove 20 hours. Those kids have been a part of our football team ever since I've been here. They're a part of what we do. We have a big road win and they're there at 6 am. to welcome us all the time."
KANSAS STATE WANTS TO USE MOMENTUM OF RATE BOWL VICTORY FOR NEXT SEASON
Kansas State rallied down 17 against Rutgers Thursday night to win the Rate Bowl and end the season at 9-4.
"When you have a big win to end the season, it can catapult you into winning the Big 12 championship," Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said.
Klieman reflected on Kansas State's season, discussing the team's responses to the setbacks after losses or lackluster performances.
"We had some things that didn't go our way, but how do you respond," Klieman said. "You're going to have adversity in life. How are you going to respond?"
This could be applied to their comeback over the Scarlet Knights, as they recovered from an offensive slump in the middle of the game.
"We had a couple setbacks, played really well against Cincinnati," Klieman said. "Had another setback but these guys were going to go out on top."
Kansas State ended their regular season on a sour note with a playoff-eliminating loss to Iowa State. Their Big 12 championship expectations slowly dwindled throughout the season. Now, they have momentum going into next year with a strong victory and a more favorable end to the season.
