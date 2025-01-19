Kansas State's Chris Klieman Takes Tumble In National Coaching Rankings
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman led the team to consecutive nine-win seasons and finished both with bowl victories.
Still, it didn't keep him from falling in the 247Sports coaching rankings this season. Klieman checked in at No. 22 after finishing No. 16 a year ago.
Here's what 247Sports wrote: "Klieman has won 29 games over the last three years with the Wildcats with one Big 12 title to show for it."
Klieman was among five Big 12 coaches to make the list. The others were: Deion Sanders (Colorado) at No. 25, Kalani Sitake (BYU) at No. 24, Matt Campbell (Iowa State) at No. 21, Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State) at No. 12.
GIDDENS CONSIDERED AMONG BEST SLEEPERS IN NFL DRAFT
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens has three months to impress NFL scouts before the draft in April.
The one word most are using to label Gidden is "sleeper." Some are considering him a potential steal for a team in the middle to late rounds.
Last season Gidden carried 205 times for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 6.6 yards a carry and also impressed as a receiving threat out of the backfield. He arguably the Big 12's most valuable running back behind Cam Skattebo (Arizona State) and RJ Harvey (UCF).
Here's the scouting report on Giddens according to NFLDraftBuzz: "While Giddens may not possess elite breakaway speed, his ability to create yards after contact and contribute in the passing game should translate well to the NFL. Teams looking for a back who can handle a heavy workload and provide a reliable outlet in the short-passing game will find Giddens an attractive mid-round option."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
