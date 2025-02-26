Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins 'Unlikely' To Suit Up Against UCF
Kansas State Coleman Hawkins will likely be sidelined with a lingering knee injury against Wednesday night, per coach Jerome Tang.
Hawkins is averaging 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks. As one of the most multi-faceted players in college basketball, he is logging career highs in every significant category outside of scoring. He didn't play against Arizona State, leading to one of the Wildcats' most underwhelming losses in a critical season stretch.
"We tried some things that looked good on film and in practice, but it just didn't work," Tang said about playing without Hawkins. "I felt like our guys were taking shots that weren't in rhythm. They were good shots, but we had learned where to get our shots, and this change affected that. It was tough to turn it around quickly, but that's not on our players. It's on me. We were playing good basketball, and this performance isn't indicative of the kind of players we have."
Dug McDaniel and Max Jones combined for just eight points, shooting 17.4 percent from the field and going 0-of-12 from the arc. An inoffensive performance illustrated Hawkins' impact in the starting lineup.
"A lot of our offense goes through Coleman, so it's definitely an adjustment," forward David N'Guessan said. "But he's hurt right now, so we gotta figure out another way to put more points on the table."
