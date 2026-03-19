Wildcats Return to Postseason as Kansas State Hosts Georgia Tech in WBIT Opener

For the 10th time in the last 12 seasons, the postseason lights are turning back on in Manhattan. The Kansas State Wildcats have officially accepted an at-large bid to the inaugural 2026 Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament. As a No. 2 seed in their quadrant, the Wildcats are set to welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to Bramlage Coliseum this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Kansas State Wildcats Women’s Basketball Returns to Postseason

The 2026 WBIT represents a new frontier for Kansas State, as this is the program’s first-ever appearance in the tournament. The Wildcats are part of a massive postseason contingent from the Big 12. This saw 11 different schools earn invitations across the NCAA and WBIT brackets.

By securing a No. 2 seed, K-State has positioned themselves as a favorite in a quadrant that includes one-seed North Dakota State, three-seed California, and four-seed Columbia. The path ahead is challenging, but the home-court advantage at the Octagon of Doom provides a formidable foundation for a deep run.

The first-round matchup brings immediate intrigue. Kansas State, sitting at 18-17 overall and 8-10 in Big 12 play, faces a Georgia Tech team that mirrors that same conference record at 8-10 in the ACC while holding a 14-18 overall mark. Both teams enter with something to prove, making this opener feel far bigger than just another postseason game.

This game marks the first time the two programs have met since November 2002 and, more importantly, their first-ever meeting in a postseason setting. Kansas State holds a 2-0 edge in the all-time series, but history offers little comfort in March. That's where momentum and execution take center stage.

Head coach Jeff Mittie will also be seeing Georgia Tech for the first time in his career, adding another layer of unpredictability to the matchup. While the Wildcats have an 11-16 record against current ACC members, they have split their two meetings against the conference this season.

Georgia Tech arrives under first-year head coach Karen Blair with a roster built on defensive toughness and standout individual performers. Talayah Walker has been a scoring force, averaging 19.3 points per game in ACC play and earning All-ACC First Team honors. On the glass, Brianna Turnage has been dominant, leading the conference with 12.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, she also secured a spot on the ACC All-Defensive Team.

Kansas State counters with a more balanced offensive approach that has evolved throughout the season. Tess Heal leads the way as an All-Big 12 Third Team selection, averaging 15.5 points in conference play while shooting an impressive 53.1 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Alongside her, Taryn Sides has delivered a breakout junior campaign, leading the team with 12.4 points and 3.7 assists per game. She has also etched her name into program history, becoming one of only nine players to record over 400 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single season. Her ability to stretch the floor with 2.23 three-pointers per game makes her a constant perimeter threat.

Wildcats' Depth, Defense, and Momentum Set the Stage

In the frontcourt, Nastja Claessens provides both scoring and defensive versatility. The junior forward is shooting a team-high 51.7 percent from the floor while contributing 12.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Her impact was especially evident during the Big 12 Tournament, where she scored in double figures in all four games and added to her season total of 48 steals.

Freshman Jordan Speiser has emerged as a true wildcard for Kansas State. The sharpshooter from Warrenton, Missouri, ranks third all-time among freshmen in program history with 69 made three-pointers this season.

Her Big 12 Tournament performance underscored that value. Speiser became only the third player in conference history to score 10 or more points off the bench in at least three games during the tournament. In a single-elimination setting like the WBIT, that kind of spark can change everything.

Kansas State enters the tournament riding the confidence of a historic run in Kansas City. As a 12-seed, the Wildcats became the first team in conference history to reach the semifinals, ultimately falling 74-62 to top-seeded TCU after holding a halftime lead.

Now, the focus shifts to Bramlage Coliseum, where the Wildcats will look to carry that momentum into the postseason. A win on Thursday would send them to the second round to face the winner of the California and Santa Clara matchup.

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