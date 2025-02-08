Kansas State's Dug McDaniel Continues To Be Difference Maker Amid Five-Game Win Streak
What more is there to say about Kansas State's Dug McDaniel?
Well, a lot, actually. The Wildcats' victory over Kansas Saturday afternoon displayed the confidence, poise, and leadership that McDaniel has helped turn the team with.
McDaniel finished with 15 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds, shooting 50 percent from 3-point range. His hot streak is the type of production Kansas State envisioned when first acquiring the junior guard.
But above all, it's the confidence that's fueling his elevated production.
"Confidence is a crazy thing," coach Jerome Tang said. "It's hard to get and easy to lose. What I like about Dug is that he's not letting negative plays affect his next play. That's what leaders do, that's what tough people do. We do the next right thing, and I hope all of our guys have great confidence."
It's taken Kansas State a bit to smooth out the wrinkles but it's finally meshing. The scoring attack is balanced, while the defense continues to infuriate opposing offenses. Tang says the team's heartbeat starts at his focal point, which is the point guard. McDaniel is finally finding his mojo in the lineup after starting 1-6 as a starter in conference play.
"You're not only the point guard on offense, but you're also the point of attack on defense," Tang said of McDaniel before Saturday. "He's really amped up his defensive game and become more vocal."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.