Kansas State's Jerome Tang Details What Went Wrong Against St. John's
As Kansas State prepares for Drake University (8-0) Tuesday, they can turn to their St. John's loss to see what to improve.
Wildcats coach Jerome Tang attributed the loss to a lack of communication and effort in the second half. Tang and assistant coach Jareem Dowling hopped onto Every Pod A Wildcat to discuss what happened Saturday afternoon.
“As a coach I always say, ‘The first thing you change is effort, the second thing you change is personnel, the third thing you change is scheme,” Tang said. “So we’re gonna try and change some effort, and then move into some personnel here. As far as the communication goes, just talking on defense. The second half against St. John’s there were so many times we didn’t talk on the switch and gave up easy things. And it was the vet guys, guys who know. Whether it was fatigue, or the environment of our first true road game, I saw that on film.”
Branden Hausen had the hot hand early with 21 first-half points on 75 percent shooting from 3-point range. He was unable to continue this in the second half, and no one else could reciprocate offensively. The Wildcats went cold from the arc with zero 3-pointers, as Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor's career performance completely shifted the momentum.
They have a chance to get back in the win column against Drake on Dec. 17 in the Wildcat Classic at 8:00 p.m.
