Kansas State's Jerome Tang Has Fans Changing Tune During Winning Streak
At one point this season, Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was on the hot seat.
He took criticism for a slow start despite what many called a hefty NIL payroll. After a four-game winning streak, Tang has started to win over the fan base again.
Here's a look at what the fans have said since:
GIDDENS GAINING SOME RECOGNITION
There has been little hype of former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens entering the NFL draft.
But at least he's getting some media love.
The website 33rdTeam.com picks Giddens as the biggest sleeper in the draft.
The website wrote: "There's still plenty of time for scouts and media members to start paying attention to Giddens. His background and tape suggest he's one of the more under-the-radar prospects in this year's draft."
Last season Giddens rushed for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns on 205 carries.
"There might not be another running back in this class that's more elusive than Giddens," 33rdTeam.com wrote. "Giddens' best traits on tape are his lateral agility and elusiveness. Whether he jump-cuts into open rushing lanes before getting north-south or makes defenders miss in 1-on-1 situations, Giddens has a feel for when to work laterally before getting downfield."
K-STATE ADDS NEW SIGNEE TO 2025 CLASS
The Kansas State Wildcats have themselves a potential gem with their latest signee.
Three-star offensive lineman Will Kemna has signed his letter of intent and is with the Wildcats for the foreseeable future.
One of his best traits is agility, but he still has to work on his stretch like most do entering college. The 6 feet 5 inches tall offensive tackle is the fourth highest ranked player in the 2025 class for the Wildcats and walks into the OL room that needs depth.
K-State finished 37th on On3's recruiting rankings and finished third in the Big 12 behind TCU (26th), and Colorado (35th).
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
