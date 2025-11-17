SI

College Basketball AP Top 25: Matt Painter’s 500th Career Win Puts Purdue Back on Top

Mike Kadlick

Purdue is once again the No. 1 team in the country.
Purdue coach Matt Painter notched his 500th career win on Sunday afternoon in West Lafayette, and in turn, saw his team rise in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll. The Boilermakers’s climb saw them swap with the Houston Cougars, who grabbed last week’s top spot before continuing to impress this weekend with a win over No. 22-ranked Auburn.

Elsewhere across college hoops, the Louisville Cardinals took a leap in the poll after a win over Kentucky that saw coach Pat Kelsey injure his hand in celebration, Illinois climbed into the Top 10 behind continued dominance from senior guard Kylan Boswell, and AJ Dybantsa’s BYU Cougars dropped two spots after a close loss to UConn in his home state of Massachusetts.

Here’s a look at the latest AP Top 25 rankings heading into Week 3 of the college basketball season.

AP Top 25 Rankings, Week 3

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Purdue Boilermakers

+1

2.

Houston Cougars

-1

3.

UConn Huskies

None

4.

Arizona Wildcats

+1

5.

Duke Blue Devils

-1

6.

Louisville Cardinals

+6

7.

Michigan Wolverines

-1

8.

Illinois Fighting Illini

+6

9.

BYU Cougars

-2

10.

Florida Gators

None

11.

Alabama Crimson Tide

-3

12.

Kentucky Wildcats

-3

13.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

+6

14.

St. Johns Red Storm

+1

15.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

-4

16.

Iowa State Cyclones

None

17.

Michigan State Spartans

None

18.

North Carolina Tar Heels

None

19.

UCLA Bruins

-4

20.

Tennessee Volunteers

None

21.

Arkansas Razorbacks

None

22.

Auburn Tigers

None

23.

Wisconsin Badgers

+1

24.

Kansas Jayhawks

_1

25.

NC State Wolfpack

New to Top 25

Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 71, Indiana 65, Vanderbilt 57, Oregon 28, Ohio St. 21, Southern Cal 16, Georgetown 16, Creighton 12, Baylor 11, Saint Mary's 8, Missouri 7, Mississippi 5, Iowa 3, Utah St. 2, Georgia 2, Virginia 1, Virginia Tech 1, Stanford 1, Kansas St 1.

feed

Published
