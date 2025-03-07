Kansas State's Jerome Tang Lands Another Commitment For 2025 Class
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang reeled in another top recruit this week.
On Thursday, Exavier Wilson committed to the Wildcats. The 6-foot-1 guard is a standout at Father Tolton High School in Columbia, Mo. He was also receiving interest from Florida International and West Virginia.
Wilson is the second recruit to commit to the Wildcats this week. Earlier, Ashton Magee announced he plans to play for Tang next year. A senior at South Jones (Miss.) High School, he is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks on 57 percent shooting.
K-STATE FACES IOWA STATE IN SEASON FINALE
Game time: Mar. 8, 1:30 p.m. EST
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS
TV: CBS (watch here)
VITALS: Kansas State has won two consecutive matchups after a four-game winning streak. David N'Guessan had another star performance with 18 points against Cincinnati, averaging 16.8 points on 62.2 percent shooting over the last four games. Meanwhile, Iowa State has hit a slightly bumpy road, losing three of its last four. Kansas State won the first battle this season, a dominant victory that began the conversations of the season turnaround.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.9 AST
G Max Jones: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST
CYCLONES
G Tamin Lipsey: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST
G Keshon Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST
F Joshua Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.9 AST
F Milan Momcilovic: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST
F Brandton Chatfield: 3.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 BLK
QUOTABLE: "We're learning that we can have a struggle and success at the same time, and that's just a part of life," coach Jerome Tang said after the Cincinnati victory. "I just love the way my guys are responding. In this day and age, there's a lot of transfers going on. I got a group of guys that now are playing for Kansas State, and you can see it. I'm just so proud of them."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at Shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI