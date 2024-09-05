Kansas State's Jerome Tang Making Inroads With Another Top Basketball Recruit

5⭐️ Nate Ament hosted the following schools at @Highland_Hoops today @On3Recruits is told



Mark Pope (Kentucky)

Pat Kelsey (Louisville)

Micah Shrewsberry (Notre Dame)

Jerome Tang (Kansas State)

Ed Cooley (Georgetown)



Also assistants from Duke, Kansas, and Virginia. @theCBGLive https://t.co/W1P3CFTUa8 pic.twitter.com/1000giS65U