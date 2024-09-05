Kansas State's Jerome Tang Making Inroads With Another Top Basketball Recruit
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is a busy man this offseason.
He's rebuilt the roster through the transfer portal, signing players like Coleman Hawkins and Dug McDaniel for this season. He's also made inroads with several top recruits for next season.
The latest is Tang's courtship of five-star prospect Nate Ament. According to www.on3.com, Tang visited with Ament Wednesday. He wasn't alone representatives from seven other school in attendance, including Duke, Kansas and Kentucky.
Rivals.com ranks Ament as the No. 10 prospect in the country. 247 Sports placed him at No. 7 and ESPN No. 8. The 6-foot-9 forward from Highland (Va.) School has more than 35 offers from top NCAA programs.
The Wildcats are in the mix for a handful of top recruits Last week AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit for 2025, took an official visit to Manhattan. The 6-foot-9 Dybantsa, who averaged 22.6 points during the Elite Youth Basketball League, is already being projected as a potential No. 1 pick.
K-State also made the final four for guard Darryn Peterson. The other three finalists are Kansas, Ohio State and USC.
Peterson is generally regarded as the nation's No. 3 prospect for 2025.
During the offseason, he announced he was transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. It is the No. 1 ranked high school program in the country. Last year Peterson played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He averaged 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI