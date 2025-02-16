Kansas State's Jerome Tang On BYU Loss: `They Kicked Our Butts"
The Kansas State Wildcats were arguably the hottest team in college basketball for the past few weeks.
It came to a halt Saturday on the road against BYU. The Cougars dominated every facet of the game in an 80-65 victory. The loss snapped the Wildcats' six-game losing streak, which dated to Jan. 22.
Afterward, K-State coach Jerome Tang said they ran into a team that was playing better.
“All the credit to BYU staff and players; they kicked our butts tonight," Tang said. "They were just all-around better.”
Guard Dug McDaniel led the way with 22 points for the Wildcats in 37 minutes, but he received little help. Only him and Brendan Hausen (12 points) scored in double-figures. The Wildcats shot 41 percent from the field with only six assists. They were also out-rebounded 41-31.
Senior forward Coleman Hawkins was a non-factor, finishing with six points and eight rebounds.
"This is a team game, so it's not just one guy," Tang said. "Everybody picks each other up. He gets a lot of attention. Even if Coleman's stats would have been a little bit better, I don't know if it would have mattered.
The loss came at a time when the Wildcats were trying to build momentum in hopes of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. They still have plenty of time to impress the tournament selection committee.
