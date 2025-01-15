Kansas State's Jerome Tang On The Losing Skid: "We Have To Just Get Better"
For 34 minutes, the Kansas State Wildcats put themselves in position to get back in the win column.
The final 5 minutes, 50 seconds was a different story.
The Wildcats went scoreless during that period in a 61-57 loss Tuesday to Texas Tech.
“We have to be better execution wise, we can’t go 5:30 at the end of the game and not make a bucket," K-State coach Jerome Tang said. "That’s something we’ll look at and try to figure that out. And the 13-0 run in the first half, gotta figure out how to solve that.”
The Wildcats have now lost four straight and seven of eight. They are 7-9 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12.
Guard Brendan Hausen led four players in double-figures with 13 points. The latest loss had Tang searching for answers after the game. The Wildcats have talent but are still adjusting to playing with so many newcomers.
“We have to just get better. It’s not like something’s so broken and we need to get rid of it. We’re constantly tinkering to get it just a little bit better. I was pleased with some of the things that I saw tonight.”
Kansas State has a few off days to attempt to figure something out. The Wildcats play at No. 9 Kansas Saturday in Lawrence. They haven't won since defeating Cincinnati Dec. 30.
