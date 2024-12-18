Kansas State's Jerome Tang Unleashes On Fan Criticism
Social media and fan criticism have heavily influenced the modern sports scene.
Jerome Tang has consistently raved about the positive and negative ways they impact Kansas State. After the team's loss to the Drake Bulldogs, Tang unloaded on those who made personal comments toward Coleman Hawkins. Despite leading the team in scoring, the star forward had a slow start and missed five extra points.
“It’s a shame some of the comments these guys get,” Tang said. “The narrative going into this game was that the Drake team, which is a wonderful group of young men, was that they’re super loyal or they went with their coach. Well if you look at the guys on our roster, all the ones that we brought in either had graduated from where they were at or their coach got fired or left. So when you talk about loyalty, I got a great group of dudes there. They’re trying to put into just a few months what some other teams have multiple years to do.”
Tang said those throwing jabs were "not real K-State fans." Despite the loss, he expressed his pride in the team effort after rallying down 20 in the first half.
"So proud of our guys' effort, their fight, their togetherness, and their buy-in," Tang said. "All the things that we've been stressing and pushing and fighting for, those guys came through and they gave a great effort that was good enough to get us the win. We need to do better as a staff and help them in those situations there."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.