Kansas State Set To Play At South Carolina In NCAA Baseball Super Regional
The words of the day on Friday for Kansas State are baseball and more baseball.
The Wildcats, 35-24, open the best of three series in the Charlottesville Super Regional at 6 p.m. Friday against Virginia, 44-15, at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville, Va. The winner of the Super Regional advances to the College World Series in Omaha.
But this is not the only baseball Wildcat fans can enjoy on Friday. It is Kansas State night at Kauffman Stadium when the Kansas City Royals take on the Seattle Mariners. It is the one night the Royals would love to see the stands filled with purple.
Make no mistake, K-State fans at Kauffman Stadium will still find a way to keep track of what the K-State baseball team is doing in Virginia.
“This is an exciting time for our players and community,” K-State baseball coach Pete Huges said at a press conference. “I have said it a million times that we represent the best college community in the country. That is where a lot of the pride and satisfaction comes from is pleasing our community who have supported us over the years. They show up all the time, up five runs or down five runs, they are not going anywhere.
“I am happy for our guys. Everybody at this table had a chance to go somewhere else and they chose to be with each other and to stay as a team and accomplish great things.”