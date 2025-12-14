Brewers Trade Isaac Collins to Royals After Strong Rookie Season
Left fielder Isaac Collins was an important part of the Brewers’ superb 2025 regular season—but now he appears to be on the move.
Milwaukee is trading left fielder Isaac Collins to the Royals, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. Pitcher Nick Mears will reportedly join Collins in heading to Kansas City, while pitcher Angel Zerpa will reportedly join the Brewers in return.
Collins, 28, debuted in 2024 and played 130 games for Milwaukee in 2025. The 5' 8" Creighton product slashed .263/.368/.411 with nine home runs and 54 RBIs, helping the Brewers win a franchise-record 97 games and the National League Central title. For his efforts, Collins finished fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.
Mears made 63 relief appearances for Milwaukee in ’25, pitching to a 3.49 ERA. Zerpa made 69 appearances for the Royals, pitching to a 4.18 ERA.
The two teams are scheduled to meet from April 3 to 5 in Kansas City.