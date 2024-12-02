Kansas State Wildcats Coach Jerome Tang On David Castillo: 'He's Going To Be An All-Conference Guard'
There was much to be excited about in Kansas State's historic victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lions.
Kansas State Wildcats coach Jerome Tang took the time to acknowledge freshman guard David Castillo. He went 5-of-9 from 3-point range for 17 points with two steals and two rebounds, all of which were season highs.
"David is going to be an all-conference guard," Tang said. "You know, he's a winner. This may be the first time in his life, other than injuries, that he's had to come off the bench or struggle, like things are not as easy for him, right. And he's always been able to slow the game down because of his maturity, and it's not the case right now, but he's continuing to work. I heard [Georgia football coach] Kirby Smart say that they asked their guys to work while you wait. And that's what I'm asking David to do, to continue working while you're waiting, because that's what's going to help you get better. And I mean, you're an ankle turn away from consistently playing 25 minutes a night. That's something that's difficult to do, but he's mature enough to handle it."
These words should encourage Castillo, shooting just 17.4 percent from the field before Sunday. His breakout performance showed what he can contribute to the Wildcats, especially in the 3-point shooting. As Castillo still finds his footing in the roster, hopefully he can continue developing and replicating performances like Sunday afternoon.
He will have his next opportunity against St. John's University (6-2) Saturday morning.
