Kansas State Women's Basketball Lands Second Transfer
The Kansas State Wildcats have their second transfer in Tess Heal according to the On 3 Sports' women's basketball transfer portal tracker.
On Tuesday, On 3 Sports' Talia Goodman announced on her X, formerly known as Twitter, page that the junior would be headed to Manhattan, Kansas.
Heal averaged eight points last season, two rebounds, 1.2 assists, and shot 50.3 percent from the field. Heal played in 30 games last season, averaging 21.5 minutes.
Last season Heal scored double figures in 11 games, including a season high against Wake Forest where she scored 24 points. Heal also proved that she could shoot the three last year. Over the course of the season Heal shot 49.3 percent from beyond the arc. In Stanford's games against Boston College and Wake Forest, where Heal combined for 47 points, she shot a combined 11-17 from three. In a four game stretch last season that included her 23 point performance against Boston College, Heal scored 60 points and was a 47.6 percent three point shooter.
Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Heal is the second player in Kansas State program history to come from Australia. Before going to Stanford, Heal played at Santa Clara. In her time at Santa Clara she was named first team All-West Coast Conference in her two seasons and was the 2023 West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year and a member of the 2023 West Coast Conference All-Freshman team.
Heal joins Ramiya White as the only other transfer to commit to Kansas State in this window of the transfer portal according to On 3 Sports' women's basketball transfer portal tracker.
