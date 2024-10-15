Latest Instagram Post Shows K-State's Avery Johnson Is In Full Swag Mode
Before the season, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman hinted quarterback Avery Johnson could become more dangerous as he gains comfort.
After leading the Wildcats to a 5-1 record, Johnson has all the confidence in the world. He was key in last Saturday's victory against Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. Johnson accounted for three touchdowns in the win.
With the Wildcats preparing to face West Virginia this weekend, Johnson showed a bit of his increased swag on an Instagram post.
He wrote, "can't be mad. you just gotta catch up."
Johnson was likely referring to those who had problems with him imitating Sanders' famous touchdown dance after he scored early in the first half against the Buffaloes. The play put K-State ahead 14-0.
"It was the Deion, what he do," Johnson said of his reasoning for the dance. "So I thought it was fitting."
COACH KLIEMAN BREAKS DOWN WEST VIRGINIA
Here are the initial thoughts from K-State coach Chris Klieman on facing the Mountaineers:
ON WEST VIRGINIA'S RUN GAME
“They run the ball and they run the ball really effectively with three different players. Both tailbacks are really good and can beat you inside or outside. They’re two maybe different-sized backs, but they both run inside, they both run outside. And then (Garrett) Greene is one of my favorite kids to watch play. Now, I don’t know if I’m going to really like watching him on Saturday night, but he’s a competitor. He makes plays with his arm, he makes plays with his legs. Not afraid to run inside. He’s not going to cut back and run out of bounds or slide very often. You can tell his energy sparks their team.”
ON WEST VIRGINIA'S DEFENSE
“It’s been some of the things we’ve seen in the past from them. They’re going to be some three-down, they’re going to be some four-down. Even their three-down they may have an overhang guy. They’re going to pressure you. I think they’re really disruptive up front. I think they’re really physical. They get up field and they’ve got a guy (T.J. Jackson) that I think leads the country in TFLs. They’re not just reading and reacting, they’re a penetrating defensive line.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
