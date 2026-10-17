10 Observations From K-State's Win Against KU in the Sunflower Showdown

K-State entered the Sunflower Showdown on a 17-game winning streak against the Jayhawks, and was looking for more on Saturday.

It wasn't easy, as the Jayhawks took a 17-7 lead in the first quarter. However, the Wildcats got things rolling in the second half and moved to 4-2 on the season with a 35-24 victory over the Jayhawks.

Getting the win against the in-state rival was the biggest thing of the day, but it wasn't a perfect performance.

Here are 10 observations from Saturday afternoon in Manhattan.

1. Avery Johnson simply wouldn't allow his team to lose

In the biggest games, the biggest players have to step up and make plays. On Saturday, Avery Johnson did just that, leading the Wildcats to victory. He showed why he is such a great dual-threat quarterback, throwing for 209 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 132 yards.

He made a huge play on the first drive, as he took a run for 59 yards, setting up Rodney Fields Jr. for an early touchdown. Simply put, when Johnson was needed on Saturday, he delivered.

2. Joe Jackson has to get the ball more

Fields came and took the job, but Joe Jackson has to become more involved in the offense. On Saturday, Jackson sent a reminder as he finished with 27 carries for 159 yards. He provided big plays early for the Wildcats, but also took over on the final drive to run out the clock and secure the win.

Bottom line, Jackson is too valuable for this offense, and he needs to be getting 17-20 touches a game moving forward.

Joe Jackson sprints in for the TD! 😤



(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/39l5DPXrb7 — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) October 17, 2026

3. Defense struggled with tempo

The defense made some plays, but there are still issues that have to be fixed. One area where the Wildcats struggled on Saturday was when the Jayhawks went on tempo and didn't make substitutions. Many of KU's big plays on offense were when K-State defenders were trying to get into position.

Moving forward, that has to be something that gets fixed. In the Big 12, teams play with a ton of tempo, and this is definitely something Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State will notice.

4. Redzone offense is a major issue

Luis Rodriguez did a great job kicking for the Wildcats, but he had to kick the ball too often on Saturday. The Wildcats' play-calling in the red zone was too predictable, and they left so many points on the field.

With tougher teams in the Big 12 coming up on the schedule, Klein and his staff will have to make some changes in how they are approaching goal-to-go situations.

5. Luis Rodriguez is proving to be an elite kicker

While the Wildcats want to score more touchdowns, Rodriguez is doing his job at a high level. He was 4-for-4 on field goals on Saturday, including a 51-yarder. This season, he is perfect and is proving to be a valuable asset for K-State.

6. Finally, an interception

Klein talked during his press conference this past week about how the Wildcats have to force more turnovers, and they finally did that on Saturday.

The timing was particularly big as well, as the Jayhawks were on their way to taking the lead in the fourth quarter. However, KU quarterback Isaiah Marshall threw into double coverage in the end zone, and Logan Bartley was able to get the first interception for K-State this year.

7. Offensive line showed improvement

Of all the positions on the field, one of KU's biggest strengths was at the defensive end position. The Jayhawks' duo of Leroy Harris III and David Santiago are as good as any in the Big 12, but the Wildcats did a very good job.

They gave up only one sack on the day and helped the offense finish with 568 yards. Still, there are a lot of opportunities for the Wildcats to improve, but Saturday was a step in the right direction.

8. Penalties are still an issue

One area where Klein has wanted to see improvement is penalties, and the Wildcats once again had too many, as they were flagged five times for 55 yards. From his time as a player at K-State, one of the biggest staples has been the fact that the Wildcats don't beat themselves.

9. Athletic quarterbacks are giving K-State issues

While the defense made enough plays late to get the win, the Wildcats struggled to keep Isaiah Marshall in the pocket. He finished the game with 14 carries for 117 yards, consistently making plays throughout the game with his legs.

With potential matchups looming against teams like Oklahoma State and Arizona, the Wildcats are going to have to put an emphasis on staying in their gaps and not letting the quarterback escape the pocket.

10. The streak continues

Obviously, fans want to see improvement, but Saturday was about one thing: keeping the streak going. It wasn't the prettiest performance, but Klein and his team needed the win, and they got it.

There is plenty of room for improvement, but for tonight, K-State Nation is going to enjoy this one!

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