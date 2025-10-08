Chris Klieman Reveals Why He’s Skipping His Weekly Radio Show
The Kansas State Wildcats are facing one of their toughest stretches in recent memory. Once ranked No. 17 in the preseason polls, the Wildcats now sit at 2-4 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play. The rocky start has sparked plenty of chatter among fans. Especially about Head Coach Chris Klieman’s occasional absences from his weekly radio show. Some wondered if the move was tied to the team’s on-field struggles, but Klieman made sure to clear the air.
Chris Klieman Clears the Air on His Radio Show Absences
Speaking at his weekly news conference on Monday, Klieman directly addressed questions about why he has skipped certain shows. He firmly denied any link between his absences and the Wildcats’ record, emphasizing that the schedule was arranged long before the season even began. "That wasn’t scheduled because we’re 2-4," Klieman said. "That was scheduled all summer long."
Instead of dodging tough questions, Klieman explained that his decision was part of a bigger picture of developing his coaching staff.
"One of the things that is my job as the head coach is to get young assistants... and prepare people to become head coaches. You don’t do it by sitting behind your desk. You do it by coming in and taking questions and putting yourself in that position."
He continued, "I think it’s important that I give other people an opportunity to do what a head coach does, and we’re going to continue to do that. But that has nothing to do with how our season is going."
A Planned Rotation to Develop Young Coaches
The rotation was planned months ago between Klieman and K-State play-by-play announcer Wyatt Thompson. Thompson confirmed that the new setup was designed to give fans different voices and perspectives, noting that having multiple coaches on the air has been fun.
So far, Offensive Coordinator Matt Wells and Assistant Head Coach Van Malone have already stepped in. Especially with Defensive Coordinator Joe Klanderman and other assistants set to take turns as the season progresses.
Klieman, who typically hosted the show solo, wanted to spotlight his staff’s strengths and give them a platform to grow into leadership roles.
Despite rumors that he was avoiding criticism, Klieman reiterated his willingness to take full responsibility for the team’s struggles. "I’m going to be the rock for this team. I will take all the hits and all the bullets and all the things, because that’s my job," he said.
Remaining steady through adversity, he added, is key to maintaining trust and morale. "But for me to come in here and be all sulky and, boy, ‘poor us,’ that isn’t getting it done. I tell the guys all the time, whether we’re 11-0 or whether we’re 8-4 or whether we’re 2-4, I can’t change as a leader of this operation."
As Kansas State prepares for its Week 7 matchup against TCU, Klieman’s approach remains clear: focus on development, leadership, and resilience. With four more wins needed for bowl eligibility, the Wildcats’ journey will test not only their talent but also their belief in the steady hand guiding them.