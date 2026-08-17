K-State on the Outside Looking in of the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll

K-State has been ranked in the top 20 of the preseason AP Poll in each of the last three years, but that streak came to an end on Monday as the Wildcats didn't receive a single vote.

This marks the first time the Wildcats have started a season unranked since 2022, but they went on to win the Big 12 Championship that season. Last year, K-State was ranked 17th to start the year, but lost the season opener against Iowa State in Ireland.

Four Big 12 teams are ranked in the Top 25 to start the year, with Texas Tech being the highest ranked team on the list.

Full AP Top 25

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Alabama

14 (tie). BYU

14 (tie). USC

16. Michigan

17. Washington

18. Penn State

19. SMU

20. Tennessee

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Houston

24. Louisville

25. Missouri



First five out



Clemson

Florida

Boise State

Arizona

TCU

Schedule to start the season features only one ranked team

The Wildcats are seen as a dark horse to win the Big 12, and one of the biggest reasons is that their schedule sets them up very well. Of the four teams ranked in the conference, the only team the Wildcats face is Houston, and that game will be at home. Last season, the Wildcats went 0-3 against Texas Tech, BYU, and Utah, who are the three highest-ranked teams to start the season.

The non-conference schedule also sets up nicely for K-State, as all three games are at home against non-Power 4 teams.

While the schedule may look easier on paper, the bottom line is the Wildcats still have to go out there and win the games. Every year, some teams may look like an easy win on paper, but they end up having a very good season. K-State has a tricky end to the season with a home game against Arizona and a road game at Iowa State.

Like K-State, Arizona is a team that is looked at as a sleeper in the Big 12. With Noah Fifita playing quarterback, the Wildcats are expected to have an offense that can score against anybody in the Big 12. While Iowa State is going through a transition with a new coach, the Cyclones have been a thorn in K-State's side the past few seasons.

Preseason rankings are fun, but at the end of the day, Klein and his team will be focused solely on getting ready for Nicholls on Sept. 5.

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