Kansas State Soccer Battles to Hard-Fought Draw at Houston on Thursday
Kansas State women’s soccer fought until the very last minute on Thursday night. However, the team ultimately settled for a scoreless draw against Houston at the Carl Lewis International Complex. Despite creating better chances, the Wildcats couldn’t find the finishing touch to capitalize on their dominance. The result, however, extended K-State’s unbeaten streak in Big 12 road play to three games. It also helped set multiple new program records for draws in a single season.
Wildcats Dominate but Can’t Break Through
From the opening whistle, K-State looked sharp and determined to dictate the tempo. The Wildcats (7-5-4, 2-4-3 Big 12) pressed forward relentlessly in the first half. They pinned Houston (7-3-6, 2-3-4 Big 12) deep into their own end.
They outshot the Cougars 8-0 before halftime, including a 5-0 edge in shots on goal. One of their best opportunities came late in the first half. It was when redshirt freshman Gabby DeMers fired a cross from the right side that found sophomore Allison Marshall inside the box. Her attempt from nine yards out, however, went straight into the hands of the Houston keeper.
Defensively, K-State was just as impressive. The Wildcats held the Cougars without a single shot in the first 45 minutes. That marked the 22nd time this season they’ve kept an opponent scoreless in a half. It was also the second time in three matches they’ve prevented an opponent from registering a shot in an entire half.
A Record Night for the Wildcats
In the second half, K-State finished with a 20-8 advantage in total shots and a 12-3 lead in shots on goal. In the 89th minute, senior midfielder Jayce Woodward came close to sealing it when she unleashed a powerful strike from 19 yards out that sailed just over the crossbar. Goalkeeper Maddie Sibbing continued her strong season, collecting three saves to secure her ninth shutout of the year.
The 0-0 draw was a record-setting one for K-State. The Wildcats’ four draws this season mark a new school record, and their three draws in Big 12 action also stand as a program best. Head coach Colleen Corbin is now in her third season at the helm.
The night also featured some notable individual achievements. Sophomore forward Hannah Palmer broke the school record for shots on goal in a sophomore season with 20 after tallying two more in the match.
Junior defender Reece Walrod made her 39th consecutive start, the longest active streak on the roster, while senior midfielder Paige Dickson extended her own run to 34 straight starts. Senior forward Andra Mohler also reached a milestone, tying for seventh in program history with her 64th career appearance.
K-State will now look to build on its defensive momentum as it wraps up its Big 12 road slate. The Wildcats head to Lubbock on Sunday to face No. 5 Texas Tech at 1 p.m.
